Controversial villain: Fahadh Faasil's 'Rathnavel' garners unexpected admiration on Twitter

Ever since 'Maamannan' was released on OTT, Fahadh Faasil seems to be trending on Twitter. But there is also a danger lurking in this hashtag campaign. These videos are glorifying Fahad’s 'Rathnavel' who plays a despicable character in the film. Now the majority are opining that whatever messaging Mari Selvaraj intended to convey through the character, has turned out to be counterproductive. Now the audience is celebrating him more than the hero.

Rathnavel is someone who weighs people based on their caste hierarchy. A disgraceful leader who believes that the people who work for him should be as obedient as his Indie dogs. Rathnavel has grown up listening to his father say that “one can bow before the God, and those your equal but never someone beneath your status.” Fahadh has aced the complexities of the character.

There are those who think that the character is getting eulogized because of the powerful performance of Fahadh. There are also allegations that many organizations are using scenes featuring Rathnavel and putting it out as a video to boost their party's image.

The same character that Mari hoped people will hate is being celebrated on social media now. Some fans feel if you want to make sure you have a character who deserves to be hated by people, it is not advisable to let Fahadh play the part.

Moral of #Maamannan : Never cast FaFa if You Want people to Hate the Character. #FahadhFaasil ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/kOJlyDDUug — Mani_strong12 (@mani_strong12) July 29, 2023

No other villain in recent times was celebrated to this level. There are Fahadh Faasil cutouts being erected in various parts of Tamilnadu.

Mari’s criticism of Kamal Haasan’s 'Thevar Makan' was widely discussed on social media. Mari had wondered why Kamal did a film like 'Thevar Makan' that ignored progressive politics and glorified caste atrocities. He said 'Thevar Makan' was one reason why he made a 'Maamannan'. Now Mari is facing a similar situation. After 'Pariyeum Perumalum', Rathnavel is one of the most despicable villains created by Mari.