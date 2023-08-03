Viral sensation Malutty finally meets Mohanlal

Young viral sensation Malutty, who won the hearts of Malayali audience with her cute rendition of the Mama Hen and Kissy Chicks story during the 'Ente Amma Superaa' show, finally met her idol Mohanlal. The video of the young star speaking with the actor at the rehearsal camp of the upcoming Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023 programme, has gone viral. The superstar is also receiving a lot of appreciation for listening patiently to what the child had to say.

Recently, Malutty, in her first ever interview, told Onmanorama that she learns all her scripts so that she could meet Mohanlal one day.

In the new video, Malutty can be seen introducing herself to Mohanlal, followed with her narrative about the actor and how much she has wanted to meet him. “I entered this industry so that I could see you, Laletta,” she says.

“When I came to Mazhavil Manorama, they told me to do a stand-up comedy. I hadn't gone to school yet, let alone done stand-up comedy. Yet, I managed to floor everyone there, but still could not meet you. I returned to my home in Wayanad. Have you heard about Wayanad? Lots of tigers enter human habitations there. Everyone who came to see me, asked me where is Murugan. I told them that Murugan and I are good friends, just like Vijayan and Dasan. I came back to Kochi to return with my Pulimurugan. There I learnt that I received the Best Shining Star Award. When I went to receive the award, I saw Pulimurugan standing on stage. But alas, it was only a dupe and not the real Pulimurugan.

"I was dejected and wondered if I would ever meet you. But then, 'Ente Amma Superaa' happened. When I told every celebrity there I wanted to meet Mohanlal, they asked me if I don't like Mammootty. Let me ask you, even if some people like chicken biriyani, will they say no to mutton biriyani. That way, I love Mamukka too. Every interviewer asks me what I would ask Mamukka when I meet him. I told them I would ask him to guide me to Lalettan...,” she said.

Mohanlal, who was clearly impressed by the young star's words, gave her a kiss on the forehead. He then clicked a photo with her, saying he would meet her again.