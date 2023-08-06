Vinayan's blockbuster 'Athbhutha Dweepu' to get a thrilling sequel

Director Vinayan has announced 'Athbhutha Dweepu 2', the sequel to the film released in 2005. The upcoming movie will feature Unni Mukundan, Pakru, and Abhilash Pillai, known for his role in 'Malikappuram'. Vinayan expressed his excitement about the project, especially working with Pakru, Unni Mukundan, and Abhilash Pillai after his film with Siju Wilson.

Guinness Pakru expressed his joy after an 18-year wait for the announcement. He is thrilled to be part of the second instalment alongside Unni Mukundan and Abhilash Pillai.

Abhilash Pillai shared his surprise at the realization that a sequel to 'Athbhutha Dweepu' would be a part of his life after seeing the film 18 years ago.

The original 'Athbhutha Dweepu' released in 2005 was a massive success, featuring a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Guinness Pakru, Mallika Kapoor, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Indrans, Bindu Panicker, and Kalpana, along with 300 vertically-challenged actors, with impressive VFX work.