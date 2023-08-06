Mammootty and Malutty's adorable meeting; little champ imitates the superstar with ease

First, it was Mohanlal who was enthralled by little Malutty's antics and now it is the turn of Mammootty to fall for her charms. The star of Oru Chiri Iru Bumper, Hezzah Mehak is surely winning hearts following her cute little act on the show. Recently Mammootty met the little champ and asked her to imitate him, and she effortlessly did just that. You can also see an amused Mammootty giving her tips while doing his standard hand gesture. The meeting happened at the rehearsal camp of Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023.

Meanwhile, she mimicked Revathy’s famous monologue in 'Kilukkam' for Mohanlal. Mohanlal patiently stood there and watched her perform. Finally, Mohanlal laughed and said he had no answer to that.

Hezzah's mom Shahana was happy to witness Hezzah's meeting with Mohanlal. It was one of her biggest dreams. Her mom also participated in the reality show ‘Ente Amma Superaa.’