Foreign press scream Alia Bhatt's name as she walks Met Gala red carpet in stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt looked resplendent in a floral sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee as she walked the red carpet at this year's Met Gala on Monday evening. The actor is one of the biggest names from India attending the event with the likes of Natasha Poonawalla, Mona Patel and Mindy Kaling, among others. Netizens were impressed since Alia flaunted a traditional sari, showcasing her Indian roots and culture.

I'm sorry but ALIA ATE EVERYONE AT THE MET GALA... THERE'S NO ONE EVEN CLOSE TO HER... REPRESENTING OUR CULTURE BY WEARING A SAREE ......



Looking Stunning 😍#MetGala #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/YxTbi1AahT — Lokesh 🚩 (@Lokesh22299) May 7, 2024

Fans of the actor were also floored after videos of the foreign press calling out her name for photographs went viral on social media. Alia wore a pastel blue sheer sari, which she wore confidently along with a 23-foot train. As per reports, 163 craftsmen were involved in the sari-making process, which took around 1965 man hours.

The sari was made using silk floss, glass beading and semi precious gemstones. The design went along with this year's Met Gala them: The Garden of Time. Alia wore a messy bun and subtle makeup to go along with the look. This is Alia's second appearance at the Met Gala. Last year, she had worn a sleeveless white gown designed by Prabal Gurung.