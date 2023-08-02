Mammootty strikes candid pose in photo featuring Mohanlal. Pic goes viral

Any photo featuring the big M’s is guaranteed to go viral on social media. But this time it is a candid click, in which Mohanlal is keenly listening to a young girl, while Mammootty is observing from a distance. Netizens were amused by Mammootty’s pose and attire in the photo, while some felt he was throwing attitude when the picture was clicked.

This picture was taken at the AMMA rehearsal camp organised as part of the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. Four-year-old viral sensation Hessah Mehak, popularly known as Malutty, was narrating a poem to Mohanlal which was written specially for him. And Mammootty is keenly observing it in the background.

There are also pictures of Prachi Tehlan of 'Mamangam' fame posing with some of the stars, including Ponnamma Babu, Biju Menon, Jomol, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Anu Sithara and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy. As many as 120 AMMA members are participating in the show, this year. The programme will be telecast as an Onam special during the weekends. Edavela Babu, who is the general secretary of AMMA, is the show director.