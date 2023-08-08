Mammootty's click graces Nazriya's birthday message to Fahadh Faasil

On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, what was particularly special about Nazriya’s birthday wish was the photo that was shared! The still, which had Nazriya posing with Fahadh, was captured by Mammootty.

“Happy birthday, my star. Love you, Shanu. There's no one like you! The best is yet to come. The bestest friend. We love you. Sharing this picture taken by our favourite Mammootty,” she captioned the photo.

She consistently ensures to celebrate Fahadh’s birthday in style. Since Fahadh isn’t active on social media, it is only through Nazriya sharing these pictures that people can catch glimpses of Fahad’s family. On his 41st birthday, she even wore a hat with ‘Fafa’ written on it to commemorate his special day.