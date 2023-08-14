I don't do web: Vijay Deverakonda makes his stand clear

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Kushi’ opposite Samantha, reveals he is not interested in working in any web series, despite the growing demand for the medium.

'I don't do web,” quipped the actor, when asked whether he would be making his debut on OTT, during the media interaction in Hyderabad as part of the film’s trailer launch. The statement comes at a time when many of his counterparts in other film industries, including Dulquer Salmaan, are actively shifting to web.

The 'Arjun Reddy' star, meanwhile, spoke about his love for Malayalam films and the kind of content the Malayalam industry has been producing over the years. “I love what the actors are doing there. The last film I watched in Malayalam is Kumbalangi Nights. But I have always wondered how the Malayalam film industry brings out such great content,” he said.

He also said he was looking forward to some of the new releases in Malayalam, including Dulquer's 'King of Kotha'.

The actor also said he would love to commit to a Malayalam film, but language was a huge barrier. “To act, I need to have command over the language. If there comes a time when I can speak Malayalam fluently, I will gladly act. However, for now, language is a huge barrier for me,” he said.

Kushi is a Telugu romantic-comedy film, which revolves around two people Viplav and Aradhya who face issues after their marriage.

The music is composed by Kerala State Film Award winner Hesham Abdul Wahab. 'Kushi' will hit the theatres on September 1 in five languages.