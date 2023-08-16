Algeria latest country to ban 'Barbie' for 'promoting homosexuality'

Algiers: Algeria has become the latest country to ban Greta Gerwig's movie 'Barbie,' over claims it is promoting homosexuality. 'Barbie', which continues to run successfully in theatres worldwide had also been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said.

However, now, the country has banned the film as it 'promotes homosexuality and other Western deviance' and 'does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs,' the official source said.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film. Algeria's Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown. Even Pakistan had temporarily banned the film over similar claims.

(With Reuters inputs)