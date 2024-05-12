Basil Joseph's troll version of 'Puthiya Mugham' leaves audience in splits

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph has captivated social media with his singing at the recently held trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' in Dubai. Actors Prithviraj, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, and Midhun Ramesh were on stage when Basil took the microphone and sang.

When Midhun Ramesh asked Basil if he could sing, the actor confidently agreed. He then took the microphone and began singing a troll version of the song ‘Puthiya Mugham’, originally sung by Prithviraj. His performance elicited laughter from everyone present. Meanwhile, the video of Basil singing at the trailer launch has quickly gone viral on social media.

Basil delighted everyone with his troll song immediately after singing the superhit song ‘Periyone’ from the blockbuster film 'Aadujeevitham', starring Prithviraj in the lead role. Basil wasn’t content to stop there. He concluded his performance only after singing a song from his own movie 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'.