Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended two "hybrid militants" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that it was a "major operational success".

According to a PTI report, "hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

Giving details of the operation, the officials said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input. "The area was effectively cordoned, and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said.

The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, PTI reported.

Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, ₹5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession.

The officials said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.