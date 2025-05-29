Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended two "hybrid militants" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that it was a "major operational success".

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a PTI report, "hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

Giving details of the operation, the officials said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input. "The area was effectively cordoned, and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, PTI reported.

Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, ₹5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.