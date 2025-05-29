A 13-kilometre stretch of the National Highway to Munnar has been closed for restoration after sustaining extensive damage due to a mudslide. Authorities estimate that full repairs will take around a month. Restoration work is currently underway on the Neriyamangalam–Munnar section of the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH 85).

As several parts of the highway remain vulnerable, vehicular traffic has been banned on the 13-kilometre stretch from Iruttukanam to Randam Mile for safety reasons.

The closure was necessitated after a portion of the road near the Karadippara viewpoint, located within the Pallivasal panchayat, collapsed. As a result, vehicles travelling to Munnar from Thodupuzha are now being rerouted via Anachaal from Iruttukanam. While the detour reconnects with the highway at Randam Mile after just 9.8 kilometres, the narrow roads and sharp curves along the alternate route have led to traffic congestion.

Despite the closure, vehicles heading to Mankulam from Iruttukanam are still permitted to use the route. Local residents from the settlements of Kambiline, Kallar-Vattiyar, and Karadippara are also allowed to travel through the affected stretch.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated that they are racing against time to reopen the road before schools resume. According to Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, the road is expected to be fully restored and reopened to traffic within two weeks, provided weather conditions remain favourable.