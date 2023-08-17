Manju Warrier's pink saree look mesmerizes fans, garners praise

Manju Warrier’s sense of style has rarely gone wrong lately. This time, she decided to wow everyone in a pink saree. Manju was in Kuttiyadi for an inauguration when Bineesh Chandra captured these stills.

“I love myself. The simplest, most powerful revolution ever,” was how she captioned the picture. Meanwhile, people were gushing in the comment section about her youthful looks and beauty.

Her last film was 'Vellari Pattanam' with Soubin Shahir. Her latest project in Tamil (following 'Asuran' and 'Thunivu') is called 'Mr. X,' featuring Arya and Gautham Karthik.