Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get married on September 25: Reports

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are said to have finalized their wedding date after getting engaged in May. Rumors have been circulating that the actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader will exchange vows later this year. Similar to Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra, there were speculations about a destination wedding in Rajasthan for the couple. Recent reports suggest that Parineeti and Raghav's envisioned wedding is now taking shape.

According to The Times of India, their grand wedding is scheduled for September 25 in Rajasthan. The couple's engagement took place on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Although they had not publicly acknowledged their relationship before, it's been reported that they had known each other for several years.