Indrans 'grateful' for national recognition, says was sad after 'Home' didn't win state award

Actor Indrans who received special Jury mention at the 69th National Film Awards for his role in 'Home', said he was happy that the film, which was ignored by the State Award jury last year, was acknowledged by the National Award jury. The actor had played the role of Oliver Twist in 'Home', a film directed by Rojin Thomas. The film had received a lot of appreciation after its release on OTT.

“I am elated to win this award. We are humans and feel happy when we get an award and sad when we don’t. I didn’t expect this award as Home was released two years ago. But I didn’t know that the National award announcements were pending. I was sad when 'Home' was snubbed by the State Awards earlier. We waited for a year for the theatres to open and finally had to release the film on OTT. But we received acceptance from everyone. Now we got acknowledged by the National Award Jury and that makes me very happy,” said Indrans.

The actor had expressed his displeasure after being snubbed by the State Award Jury.

“I am sure the Jury hasn’t watched the film. If not, they would have definitely given it some recognition. They gave the best actor award to two actors. ‘Hridayam’ which won the Most Popular Film award is a good film. They could have easily given that award to 'Home' also. I feel sad that my family wasn’t recognized. There was a huge crew behind home. We did the film within the constraints of the pandemic. It has been a dream come true for the director. Many people came to know about OTT after 'Home' was released,” he said.