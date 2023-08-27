Naga Chaitanya walks out of theatre after Samantha's 'Kushi' trailer gets played?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu once adored as a power couple in Tollywood, saddened many in 2021 with their announcement of separation after four years of marriage. Recently, Chaitanya attended a screening of the Kannada film 'Boys Hostel.'

Unexpectedly, during the screening, the trailer for Samantha's upcoming romantic drama 'Kushi' played, featuring her alongside Vijay Deverakonda. This unforeseen moment seemed to catch Chaitanya off guard. Reports indicate that he left the theatre midway, sparking speculation about the reason behind his exit.

It's unclear whether his departure was triggered by the 'Kushi' trailer or if he had prior commitments. The incident added a layer of intrigue to the post-separation dynamics between the former couple.