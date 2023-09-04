Sheelu Abraham sports short hair in latest photoshoot. Look goes viral

Sheelu Abraham, who has made a mark in Mollywood, has shed her traditional look and can be seen sporting short hair in her latest photoshoot. The ‘Aadupuliyattam’ actor looks chic in her new avatar. The photos were clicked by director Abrid Shine. The actor said she wanted to try something different and decided to ask Abrid to photograph her since she wanted someone she could trust.

Many people, including Mollywood actors, have responded to Sheelu’s new look. ‘Drishyam’ actor Ansiba compared her with former actor Madhavi in the photo.

The outfit is designed by Mini Sondhi while Alpi Boylla is the stylist. Rathanthi Pramanik is behind the actor’s hairdo while Salim Sayyid has done the makeup.

Sheelu has done prominent roles in 'Aadupuliyattam', 'Pattabhiraman', 'Manglish', 'Solo', 'She Taxi', 'Kanal', 'Subha Rathri', 'Puthiya Niyamam', among others. She is the wife of Abam Movies owner Abraham.