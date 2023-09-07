'Bramayugam' first look: Mammootty challenges himself yet again

Veteran actor Mammootty is someone who loves to experiment with his roles. His passion to challenge himself has often won appreciation from both his admirers and critics. Now, the makers of 'Bramayugam', an upcoming period horror thriller, have revealed a special first look poster of the actor on his 72nd birthday. The actor is reportedly playing a person who practices black magic in the film, which will also feature actors Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles.

Mammootty's latest appearance of a man with slick hair and a frightening smile, can send chills down your spine. The post has been flooded with comments by netizens who are clearly impressed by the look. “You never cease to amaze,” wrote one person.

The movie will be directed by Rahul Sadasivan who had previously helmed the film 'Bhoothakaalam', starring Shane Nigam and Revathy.

The film is expected to release in five languages, including Tamil and Telugu and Hindi.