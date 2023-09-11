AR Rahman hosted a concert named 'Marakuma Nenjam' at Adityaram Palace located in Paniyur, Chennai on Sunday. Reports indicate that approximately 50,000 attendees were at the event. Criticism emerged on social media as many expressed disappointment with the Oscar-winning composer's handling of the concert. Disturbing claims surfaced, alleging violations against women, separation of children from their parents, and the unfortunate inability of several ticket holders to attend.

Originally slated for August 12, the concert had to be rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions. However, even for those fortunate enough to secure prime seating, the experience was far from ideal. One attendee shared their ordeal on Twitter, saying, “I am Devastated. AR Rahman is literally the only artist I look up to. He's everything to me. I love him with all my heart. BUT, I got trampled and had a full-blown anxiety attack and a breakdown even though I bought Gold tickets."

Following the incident, AR Rahman addressed the issue on Instagram, saying, "Some people call me G.O.A.T... let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up. Let Chennai's live art flourish with world-class infrastructure, increased tourism, efficient crowd and traffic management, refined audiences adhering to rules, and the creation of a safe and surreal experience for children and women. This should trigger a cultural renaissance in Chennai, celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent!"