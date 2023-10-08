Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returning to India after reports of her being stranded in Israel

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel due to the conflict triggered by a terrorist attack by Hamas, is now being brought back to India, as reported by NDTV. Earlier, there were concerns as her team had lost contact with her. Her team issued a statement, saying, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is on a connecting flight due to the absence of a direct one. For her safety, further details cannot be shared, but we will inform you as soon as she lands in India. We are relieved and grateful that she is safe and on her way back."

The 38-year-old actor had travelled to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. She was in Haifa for the debut screening of her film "Akelli," which also features Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, known for their roles in the popular web series "Fauda."

The conflict has led to nearly 500 casualties in Hamas' rocket attacks on Israeli cities and Israel's counterstrikes. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to respond to what he referred to as a 'black day', amid widespread condemnation of the terrorist attacks.