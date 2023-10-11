'Uttaran' actor Madhura Naik's cousin, brother-in-law killed in Israel

Mumbai: Actor Madhura Naik who is known for her work in ‘Naagin, ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Breathe' has claimed that her cousin sister and her family who lived in Israel were killed by Hamas terrorists during the attack on Israel. The actor took to Instagram to inform the news, leaving many shocked. Madhura Naik, who is a Jew of Indian origin, said the couple were killed right in front of their children's eyes.

She also added that women, children and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight. She wrote: “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered."

She further mentioned, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be,” she wrote, while sharing the picture of the family.

The actress also said that she has received a barrage of hate for being Jewish. She stated, "I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true.” The actress also said that she does not support violence in any form.

(With IANS inputs)