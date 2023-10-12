Actor Nivin Pauly bids teary adieu to childhood pal Nevin Cherian

It was a tragic birthday for actor Nivin Pauly, who lost his childhood bestie to a rare brain disease. The Mollywood star was seen struggling to hold back his tears as he bid an emotional farewell to Nevin Cherian, who breathed his last on Wednesday.

Nevin Cherian (38), a resident of Manjooran House, Aluva, was also the long-time pal of actor Siju Wilson. Both the actors attended the funeral service as their mourning the loss of their beloved friend melted many hearts. The duo could be seen consoling the bereaved family members as well.

Nevin was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), that mainly affects the nerve cells in the brain, while working in the Gulf and underwent treatment for some time. His condition worsened, and he was in a critical condition for the last several months.

Nivin Pauly took time off his busy schedule to have a final glimpse of his close friend, who was, incidentally, also a relative of director Alphonse Puthren. Nevin Cherian’s funeral service and burial were held at the Aluva St Dominic Catholic Church cemetery. Both the actors were seen teary-eyed as they kissed their beloved friend goodbye.