'Leo' collects Rs 5.4 crores in pre-sales biz; Vijay fans to flock to Kerala for early morning show

With the Tamil Nadu government banning early morning shows, there is sure to be an exodus of Vijay fans from the state to Kerala for 'Leo', one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Vijay in the lead will release on October 19. And in Kerala, the shows will begin at 4 am. Even PVR has opened a 5:30 am slot for the first time. The online booking of 'Leo' started on Sunday.

As expected the tickets have been selling like hot cakes and around 3 lakh tickets were sold out on Sunday. Around 80k tickets were sold in an hour. Reportedly, the pre-sales collection from 2,263 shows in Kerala alone has touched Rs 5.4 crores, even beating Dulquer Salmaan's ‘King of Kotha’, which made a pre-sale business of Rs 3.43 crores. ‘KGF 2’ (4.3 crores) and ‘Beast’ (3.41 crores) are on the third and fourth positions respectively.

Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' collected Rs 5.85 crores on the first day and this record is likely to be broken by ‘Leo’ through the pre-sales itself. One reason for the surge in ticket sales is that Tamilians will make their way to Kerala for the morning fan shows. In Kerala, the fan show timings are 4 am, 7 am, and 5:30 am.