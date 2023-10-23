Birthday surprise for Prabhas: Telugu star gets a special emoji from X

Just before his birthday, Telugu superstar Prabhas received a truly unique and special gift from X, formerly known as Twitter. They've introduced a special emoji inspired by his character in the upcoming film 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire.'

Prabhas has evolved into a symbol of stardom and adoration, capturing the hearts of millions of fans. Since the massive success of director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' series, he's not only a household name in India but also an international sensation. Prabhas boasts a dedicated fan base in countries like Japan, South Korea, the UAE, the US, Russia, Thailand, the UK, Australia, and more.

An emoji from X stands as a testament to the actor's global fan following. The emojis were introduced by the film’s official X handle which wrote: “#Prabhas, #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22, #SalaarCeaseFire, and #SalaarComingBloodySoon.”

This emoji has only further amped up the excitement for the film which has been touted to become one of 2023’s most awaited films. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel who had also directed the highly successful Kannada film franchise, ‘KGF’.

Prashanth Neel had said before that ‘Salaar’ is a much darker and bloodier affair than ‘KGF’ which was quite apparent from its teaser. However, the film’s details are still under wraps as it finishes its post-production work with regard to VFX.

'Salaar' stars Prabhas in the lead role where he will be supported by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie will hit theatres on December 22, 2023. The date of its release has also made it a more awaited film as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ is marked for the same date, so cinemas will see two heavyweights duke it out cinematically.

