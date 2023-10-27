Malayalam
Entertainment

Mammootty's fans rally to defend his new viral photo

Our Correspondent
Published: October 27, 2023 04:50 PM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

‘Age in reverse gear’ comes as a comment under every Mammootty photo that he shares on social media. Even the most cynical Malayalee is grudgingly ready to accept Mammootty’s energetic looks even in his 70s. That’s why when a photo was recently circulated that had the actor sporting a bald head, wrinkles, and grey hair, it instantly went viral, along with a lot of sceptical comments. Now Robert Kuriakose who is the President of the Mammootty Fans International and also handles his philanthropic activities has shared a video explaining that the photo is a hoax.

“Here is the real story behind the photo. Time couldn’t beat his enviable youthful looks, how can a photoshop do that,” wrote Robert.
Mammootty’s fake photo was circulated with the caption— “When you find yourself alone in life.” And then there were insinuations that this was how he looked without makeup. Meanwhile, Mammootty fans published the fake and real one for clarity.
Currently, Mammootty is acting in the Vysakh-directed ‘Turbo’ scripted by Midhun Manuel which is said to be an action entertainer. 

