Pregnant TV actor Priya passes away

Just a day after film-serial actor Renjusha Menon was found dead at her residence in Thirvunanthapuram, yet another unexpected death has shocked the Television industry in Kerala. Priya, who has acted in serials like ‘Karuthamuthu’ passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The actor was eight months pregnant. Priya was pursuing MD and was also working at the PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Dr Priya has died of a heart attack. She was eight months pregnant. She suffered a cardiac arrest when she went to the hospital for a regular checkup. She had no prior health issues. Her child is currently is in the ICU," wrote serial actor Kishor Sathya who broke the news on social media.

“Her mother and husband are inconsolable. How do I comfort them? I don’t understand why they have to face such cruelty though they are God-fearing people. So many unanswered questions,” he wrote. The actor concluded the note, praying that the family find comfort. “How can we comfort the family of someone who died so young? She was just 35 years old. Hope her mother and husband will have the strength to withstand this loss.” Priya, who lived in Poojappura with her mom and daughter, was married to Saravanan who hails from Bengaluru. She returned to the mini screen after taking a sabbatical post-marriage.