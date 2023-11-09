Zoya Akthar's 'The Archies' trailer: A nostalgic ride down memory lane for some, stylish for many

The trailer of 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akthar is finally here and it won't be wrong to say that the trailer definitely makes better sense than the teaser, which released on July. The trailer may not completely capture the vibe of the 'Archies' comic book that many of us grew up reading, but there is definitely a charm to it. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the world of Riverdale, which features Archie, Jughead, Veronica, Betty, Reggie and Ethel. The Indian film version of the comic book definitely seems more simple than the American Television series, that premiered in 2017.

“The 'Archies' trailer is a visual treat! Zoya Akhtar's vision is unparalleled, and I'm already hooked. This movie promises to be a game-changer,” wrote one person. “This trailer is definitely giving me nostalgia',” another person commented.

'The Archies', which was announced last year, is one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases as it is also the launch vehicle of three star kids including Suhana Khan ( daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan), Agastya Nanda ( Amitabh Bachchan's grandson) and Khushi Kapoor ( Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter). The story is set in the 1960s. The costumes, the vibe and the songs are retro, which makes it all the more charming. The film, which is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Jon Goldwater, Sharad Devarajan, will hit theatres on December 7.