Mammootty and Jyothika are the latest ‘couple’ trending on social media. Here’s why

The trailer of the much anticipated film ‘Kaathal- The Core’ featuring Mammootty and Jyothika is out. The intense trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media with netizens swooning over the performances of the lead actors -- Mammootty and Jyothika -- who will be joining together for the first time. In the movie, Mammootty plays a Left candidate Mathew Devassy who is gearing up to contest for the elections.

Amid this, Mathew faces a tense situation at home which changes the lives of his wife (Jyothika) and children. This forms the crux of the film. ‘Kaathal- The Core’ marks Jyothika’s return to Mollywood after a gap of 12 years. The actor was last seen in ‘Seethakalyanam’, which was directed by Rajeev Kumar.

‘Kaathal- The Core’ was shot mostly in Kerala. Jyothika’s husband and actor Suriya had joined the team for a friendly get-together during the shoot. There is a lot of anticipation for the movie, which is being produced by Mammootty Kampany. The movie directed by ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ filmmaker Jeo Baby is also set to be screened at this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).