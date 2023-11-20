Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announces pregnancy

Actor Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, are expecting to be parents for the first time. The exciting announcement came to light during Suki's performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, where she revealed her pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump for the first time.

In a video circulating online, Suki took a moment to address the audience before her performance. She paused between sets to share a glimpse of her outfit and humorously stated, "I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

According to a source quoted by ET, the couple is overjoyed about this significant life development. The source mentioned, “Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience."

The dating rumours surrounding Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse initially surfaced in 2018 when they were first seen together in London. However, since then, the couple has maintained a private stance on their relationship, refraining from discussing it with the media.