Mammootty-Jyothika starrer 'Kaathal' barred in middle east countries

The much-anticipated release of Mammootty starrer 'Kaathal - The Core', is slated for November 23. This film marks the first collaboration between Jyothika and Mammootty, also signifying Jyothika's return to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 13 years. However, recent reports reveal a setback for the film in two Middle East countries.

As per reports, the censor certificate for 'Kaathal' has been denied in Qatar and Kuwait, with the film's content cited as the reason behind this decision.

This incident brings to mind the challenges faced by films in the Middle East due to content-related issues. Notably, Mohanlal's 2022 action thriller 'Monster', directed by Vysakh, encountered a similar roadblock in multiple countries over LGBTQ content. The ban was lifted in Bahrain after the censor board requested the makers to trim 13 minutes from the film.

Aside from Mammootty and Jyothika, 'Kaathal - The Core' boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Adarsh Sukumaran. The film's cinematography is handled by Salu K Thomas, and it is produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.