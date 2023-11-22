‘Kaathal-The Core’ makers drop haunting pre-release teaser

Thiruvananthapuram: 'Kaathal- The Core' is gearing up for release on November 23. Just a day before the film's theatrical release, makers dropped a teaser, offering final glimpses of what appears to be a very strong emotional drama.

Mammootty portrays George, a family man in the movie, who is getting ready to contest in the local body elections. A feud erupts which leaves the once happy family broken. South Indian actor Jyothika plays George's wife in the movie. The teaser is receiving a lot of appreciation from several corners with many praising Mammootty's performance as well as the music by Mathew Pullickan. The last scene in the teaser leaves a profound impact on the audience.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the censor certificate for 'Kaathal' has been denied in Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, with the film's content cited as the reason behind this decision.

This incident brings to mind the challenges faced by films in the Middle East due to content-related issues. Notably, Mohanlal's 2022 action thriller 'Monster', directed by Vysakh, encountered a similar roadblock in multiple countries over LGBTQ content. The ban was lifted in Bahrain after the censor board requested the makers to trim 13 minutes from the film.

(With IANS inputs)