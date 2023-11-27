Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Suriya gives shoutout to his 'Omana' Jyotika & Mammootty for 'Kaathal- The Core'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 03:15 PM IST
Jyotika, Suriya
Jyotika, Suriya. Photo: Instagram/Suriya
Topic | Entertainment News

Tamil superstar Suriya has joined the ranks of admirers for the latest Malayalam film, 'Kaathal – The Core', featuring Mammootty and Jyotika. Expressing his admiration on Instagram, Suriya described the movie as a 'progressive movie' and commended the collaborative effort of the talented team.

In his Instagram post, Suriya wrote, "When beautiful minds come together, we get movies like #Kaathalthecore. What a progressive film! Hats off to this beautiful team! @Mammootty sir for the love for good cinema and inspiration @Jeobabymusic, even the silent shots spoke volumes, the writers @adarshsukumaran_ @PaulsonSkaria for showing us this world! And my Omana @Jyotika for winning all hearts showing what love can be!!! Superlative @mammoottykampany."

Suriya had visited the sets of 'Kaathal – The Core' last year, spending quality time with the cast and crew, including Mammootty and Jyothika. The photos from this visit had garnered attention and gone viral. In a recent interview with Manorama Online, Jyotika expressed her desire to take on roles with depth, emphasizing her commitment to portraying meaningful characters, even if they involve roles as a mother or a wife.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.