Please forgive me: Mansoor Ali Khan issues apology to Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan has issued an apology to Trisha following the controversy sparked by his reprehensible rape comment. The actor, known for portraying negative roles in Tamil films, faced public outrage for his disturbing remarks about Trisha Krishnan.

Trade analyst and film critic Ramesh Bala reported that Mansoor released a statement seeking forgiveness, including a plea directed at Trisha, stating, "My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me." Mansoor, in a peculiar reference, reportedly added, "May God give me the blessing of blessing when your blessings crawl on the coconut plate in the house!!"

In a recent video that went viral, Mansoor expressed disappointment over not getting an opportunity to share screen space with Trisha in Leo. During a press conference, he stated, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."