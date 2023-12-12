Five movies to watch on Day 6 of IFFK

As IFFK 2023 is reaching its sixth day, the movie lineups become increasingly fascinating. Here are six films we highly recommend checking out.

Inshallah A Boy (Tagore)

This Jordanian film directed by Amjad Al Rasheed features a woman's struggle in a patriarchal society. As per the inheritance law in her country, her husband's family is entitled to most of her belongings. After her husband's death, she risks losing her home, though she spent most of her money to build the house. She takes desperate measures to ensure she does not lose her inheritance.

Anand Monalisa waits for death (New Screen 2)

This Malayalam movie directed by Satish Babusenan and Santhosh Babusenan features a young boy who has to accept the thought of death. The film explores a boy's understanding of death and how he sees hope as a myth and a lie to come to terms with the idea of passing away.

Four Daughters (New Screen 3)

The film directed by Kaouther Ben Hania revolves around a mother and four daughters. One day, her life takes a turn when two of her elder daughters disappear. The film revolves around sisterhood and rebellion, which questions the fabric of society.

20000 Species of Bees (Ariesplex 6)

The film by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren also revolves around a young child who is confused by the different ways she is addressed by people around her. Her life changes during her visit to her mother's house, where there are several beehives.

Bahadur- The Brave (Kalabhavan)

This Nepalese film is set during the Civid pandemic and revolves around a labourer who stays back in India though many people started leaving for their native home. However, he finds work in an illegal warehouse.

Grace (Kalabhavan)

This Russian movie revolves around a father and daughter who move around in a travelling van and use their equipment to create a travelling cinema as their means of income.