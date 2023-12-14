Even 25 years later, Zanussi finds his duel with CPM top ideologue frustrating

The 'Open Forum' of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) came of age in the winter of 1998 when Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, in a heavy grey overcoat like a Russian apparatchik, clashed with the humbly dressed P Govindapillai, the CPM's most respected ideologue after E M S Namboodirippad. The white-dhotied and erudite PG in a not-so-humble manner ridiculed the Polish people's decision to replace Communism. And in return, the soft-spoken Zanussi, his amused smile never once leaving his face, told PG why he would not take a class on Marxism from a Kerala Marxist. "I come from a country that was the victim of Communism," Zanussi said.

Now, 25 years later, Zanussi is back at the IFFK, this time for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, ironically, from a CPM-led dispensation. Chalachithra Academy chairman Ranjith has already sold this as indication of the Pinarayi Vijayan government's inherent tolerance for artistic freedom.

The Polish filmmaker but has still not had a change of heart. Even a quarter century later, Zanussi considers his 1998 debate with PG "frustrating". He called it "unfortunate". "It was an unfortunate debate because we disagreed on facts," Zanussi said at the IFFK on Thursday, during the In Conversation session held as part of the festival.

However, he shares the blame. "Facts must be accepted by both sides and we didn't," he said. "It was frustrating for me, also for your co-national (PG)," the octogenarian Polish filmmaker said.

He said he came from a country (Poland) that had changed the system (Stalinist) by the great uprising of workers (Lech Welesa's Solidarity Movement) against the system. "But this was not understood or known by my partner of conversation," Zanussi said.

He sought to differentiate Marxism that came to power through democratic means and the one imposed on people. "In our case, it was not the democratic choice of the people. It was something that was brought by the Soviet army," he said and added: "And the result was not that good. The oppression of workers under Communism was very big. What it gave us what not it promised "

Nonetheless, Zanussi acknowledged the relevance of Marxism. "Even if I don't share the Marxian view, I cannot deny its contribution to human society while in the opposition. The workers movements that sprung up in various countries between World War I and World War II were very much inspired by Marxism. It also made Capitalism more human," Zanussi said.

In sum, here is what he thinks of Marxism. "Even if I won't vote for this ideology but I cannot deny that it has certain merits when it is not having all the power and when it is in opposition."