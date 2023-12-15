IFFK draws to a grand finale; Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' bags Suvarna Chakoram

Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' by Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai won the 'Suvarna Chakoram' (Golden Crow Pheasant Award) for the Best Film in the international competition category at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The 28th edition of the festival culminated in a spectacular finale on Friday with a grand valedictory function held at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

'Suvarna Chakoram' carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and was given away at the function.

Meanwhile, Rajata Chakoram was given to Shokir Kholikov ('Sunday') for the Best Director. Fazil Razak who helmed 'Thadavu' was given the Rajata Chakoram for the Best Debut Director. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Actor Prakash Raj was the chief guest at the function. Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, who is known for his prolific work, was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award, which is presented annually at the prestigious film festival.

Zanussi's award received a lot of media attention because of his known tiff with CPM ideologue P Govindapillai which took place way back in 1998 during an open forum of the IFFK. After receiving the award from veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Zanussi said: “I appreciate you giving me this award, though we sometimes differ in political views. It means that politics has its place in our lives, but art is beyond politics, or maybe above politics. Art seeks a sense of life and harmony in the universe. And in my films, I tried to point out basic human values such as goodness, beauty, and truth. I strongly disagree with people who deny the existence of truth, beauty and goodness. And if they dare to claim themselves progressive, I think they are decadent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj also appreciated the festival and the opportunities it offers to filmmakers across the region and the globe. He also said the festival also means a lot in the context of what is going on in the country. “In a country, where people are divided between narratives, confused and pulled here and there, I am so proud of you all, your government, great thinkers, writers and directors, for continuing to have a festival like this, which is not tainted by ideologies. It's always a joy to be here. Being God's own country, you keep God away from politics. I have been here before and I am glad to be here again,” he said.

The award ceremony was also attended by Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas who was the special guest at the function. The ceremony was presided over by V K Prasanth, MLA.

Other winners

Miguel Hernandezz and Mario Martinez received the special jury prize for sound design for the film 'All The Silence'. 'Totem' director Lila Aviles received the award on behalf of the team.

FIPRESCI La Federation International de La Press Cinematographique (The International Federation of Film Critics) award for the Best Film in Competition went to Penal Cordelia for his film 'Prison in the Andes' and to Shruthi Sharanyam who helmed 'B 32 Muthal 44 Vare' for the Best Malayalam film of a debut director.

Uzbekistan film 'Sunday' by Shokir Kholikov was given the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Film Centre) Award for the Best Asian Film in Competition, while 'Aattam' by Anand Ekarshi was given the award for Best Malayalam Film. Uttam Kamati ('Kherwal) received the FFSI K R Mohanan Award for the best debut director from India.