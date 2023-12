Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday and has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to the news agency ANI, Talpade underwent an angioplasty and his condition is understood to be stable.

The 47-year-old has acted mainly in Hindi and Marathi films. His performance in the biographical sports drama 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' on the life of IPL fame Pravin Tambe was critically acclaimed.