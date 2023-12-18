From 'Barbenheimer' to 'Kaathal': Top movie picks of 2023

In the cinematic landscape of 2023, a myriad of movies has graced theatres worldwide, adding a touch of brilliance to the year. With this in mind, we humbly present our take on the six best films, spanning different languages, each contributing to the diverse world of cinema.

Hollywood: 'Barbenheimer'

In 2023, Hollywood witnessed a plethora of remarkable releases, but none captured global attention quite like 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer.' Singling out the best between the two seems impossible, as both carved out their own worldwide trends and buzz. Christopher Nolan's directorial brilliance shines in 'Oppenheimer,' a thrilling dramatization of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the visionary physicist hailed as the 'father of the atomic bomb.' Cillian Murphy takes the lead, delivering a stellar performance. On the other hand, 'Barbie,' directed by Greta Gerwig, unveils a vibrant world where Barbie and Ken relish life in Barbie Land. Yet, when offered a glimpse into the real world, they navigate the joys and challenges of human existence. Both films stand out as top picks in the cinematic landscape of 2023.

Mollywood: Kaathal- The Core

Undoubtedly, Kaathal stands out as the epitome of excellence in Malayalam cinema this year, particularly with Mammootty's remarkable streak of consecutive hits. Helmed by director Jeo Baby, the film delves into the story of a middle-aged married man (Mammootty) grappling with the internal struggle of coming out as gay. Mammootty's decision to take on this role, considering his immense stardom, marked a watershed moment in Malayalam cinema. With its profound themes, compelling story, and outstanding performances, Kaathal unquestionably claims the title of the best Malayalam cinema of 2023.

Kollywood: Jailer

The film presents superstar Rajinikanth in a spectacular display of energy and action, evoking fond memories of his youthful vigour.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is an absolute entertainer, with Rajinikanth commanding the screen with his singular presence. Centred around Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajini), a retired police officer, the story explores his unexpected descent into a world of action and conflict. This transition is catalysed by the mysterious disappearance of his son, Assistant Commissioner Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), who vanishes while on the trail of Varman (Vinayakan) and his notorious criminal syndicate.

Bollywood: Jawan

With 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan has emphatically demonstrated that his widespread appeal extends seamlessly from North to South India. Collaborating with Atlee, SRK delivered his biggest hit of the year. Co-starring Nayanthara in a leading role alongside SRK and featuring a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone, the film centres around Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), a vigilant police jailer leading a group of women in their pursuit to rectify a corrupt society. Nayanthara portrays a police officer, and Vijay Sethupathi takes on the role of the menacing grey antagonist, making 'Jawan' a stunning cinematic spectacle.

Tollywood: Dasara

'Dasara' stands out as the pinnacle of success in Nani's career, directed by debutante Shouryuv. Portraying a grounded village character seeking revenge for his friend's demise, Nani delivered an impressive performance that resonated with audiences. The film's charm is amplified by Nani's rugged appearance, impactful action sequences, memorable songs, and Keerthy Suresh's portrayal of a village belle, collectively rendering 'Dasara' a truly special cinematic experience.

Sandalwood: Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A & B)

Kannada cinema seems poised to outshine other film industries with the release of Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, both parts. This movie has redefined standards, particularly in the genre of love stories, leaving a lasting impression that resonates even after the credits roll. In Side A, the heartfelt love story of Manu and Priya unfolds, delving into the deep depths of their emotions. Manu's extraordinary efforts to fulfil a promise lead their love through a transformative journey when destiny takes an unexpected turn. Side B takes a darker path, showcasing the extremes to which love can drive an individual—a beautiful, painful, and beautiful narrative. Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth deliver stellar performances, truly elevating Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to cinematic excellence.