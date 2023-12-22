Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jigarthanda Double X' selected for Rotterdam Film Festival

After garnering acclaim from Indian audiences and critics alike, the spotlight now turns to the global stage for 'Jigarthanda Double X,' directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, featuring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles, has achieved the remarkable feat of being officially selected for its Dutch premiere at the prestigious Rotterdam Film Festival, formally known as the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

Scheduled for screening in January 2024, 'Jigarthanda Double X' will grace the Limelight section of IFFR, a significant achievement acknowledged through an official announcement from the IFFR team. The International Film Festival Rotterdam has earned a distinguished reputation as a well-known and esteemed film festival globally. It is particularly discerning in its film selection, ensuring that outstanding cinema from around the world finds a platform at the event. Since its establishment in 1972, the festival has consistently focused on presenting works by emerging talents and established auteurs.

Released in multiple languages on November 10, 'Jigarthanda Double X' became a cinematic delight during the Diwali season, securing its place as one of the highest-grossing and critically acclaimed films of the year.