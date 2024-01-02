Jr NTR returns safely to India from Japan after multiple earthquakes

Jr NTR, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two kids Abhay and Bhargav, had to abruptly cut short their vacation in Japan due to a series of earthquakes. The actor, who was in Japan to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with his family, decided to leave the country immediately in the wake of about 155 earthquakes that resulted in tragic fatalities.

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

This update brought relief to the fans who were anxiously following the actor's well-being. Expressing gratitude, one fan commented, "Thank God You are safe home anna...our prayers are with those who are affected, Stay Strong Japan."