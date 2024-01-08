Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to get engaged? Here's the truth behind the viral claim

Contrary to recent rumours suggesting an engagement in February for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, sources close to the actors dismissed these claims as "false." Despite media reports asserting the engagement, representatives for both actors denied the speculation, stating, "The report is false," according to sources.

While there have been reports of the actors dating, they have not officially confirmed their relationship. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared the screen in films such as 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’ and ‘Chaava’.

While, Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Kushi’, next has ‘Family Star’ and ‘VD 12’ in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)