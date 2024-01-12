'Tiger 3', 'Antony': New films, series to watch on OTT this weekend

A slew of new releases are streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Here's a list of films and series that should be on your must-watch list.

Antony

This Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan thriller revolves around a man who accidently kills a goon and is forced to take his teenage daughter under his care. The bond he develops with her, despite the hurdles, form the crux of the movie directed by Joshiy. Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, Appani Sarath also feature in the movie.

Streaming on Prime Video

Killers of the Flower Moon

The movie, which was nominated for several Golden Globe awards, revolves around the Osage murders that rocked the USA in the turn of the 21st century. The Osage tribe (indigenous to North America) was among the wealthiest residents of the country in those days. The movie directed by Martin Scorsese featured Lily Gladstone and Leonardo Di Caprio. Gladstone became the first indigenous person to take home the honour.

Streaming on Amazon Prime on rental basis

Killer Soup

This Hindi language black comedy thriller features Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Sharma is a nurse-turned-home chef who plots to replace her husband with her lover, both played by Vajpayee. However, her plan backfires after a police officer played by Nassar intervenes.

Streaming on Netflix

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story, directed by Maneesh Sharma, revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family. With the continuation of action packed content from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3, the film is now streaming in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

Streaming on Prime Video