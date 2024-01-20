Five films on love and human relationships you should revisit this weekend

Movies exploring human relationships never get old. Here are some feel good, contemplative movies on love and people you need to revisit this weekend.

Santhosham

Family is at the heart of this super sweet drama featuring Anu Sithara, Amit Chakkalackal and Kalabhavan Shajon in the lead. There is a certain kind of positivity that the film promotes, making it a perfect weekend watch. The movie, true to the title, delivers a sense of happiness that most people will relate to. Siblings with big age differences may relate to it better as most of the story of the conversations revolve around two sisters who are 24 and 10, respectively. How they work out their dynamics in an otherwise super happy family atmosphere form the crux of the movie.

Streaming on YouTube

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

By keeping romance as a central theme, Jim Carrey's 2003 movie 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' explores how memories shape human lives. The film delves on two people's relationship and their attempt to erase memories of each other. Through Jim Carrey's character Joel, we are introduced to a man who is not really confident about himself. His life is stuck between his job and apartment.

However, his chance meeting with Clementine (Kate Winslet), who is exactly the opposite of what he embodies, leaves a lasting impact in his life. The film supersedes conventions and presents romance and relationships through a science fiction narrative.

Streaming on Prime Video

Instant Family

This 2018 movie definitely teaches you a thing or two about adoption through the eyes of a couple who are nearing their 40s. Though they are dying to adopt a child, they end up with three unruly children of different age groups. The right douse of humour and sensibility in the film’s making and the performances of all the actors, including Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, make ‘Instant Family’ an endearing watch.

Streaming on Netflix

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Though there have been several movies based on L H Lawrence’s book, this 2022 Netflix adaptation of the novel’s same name is probably the one that stayed truest to the original version. The historical romantic drama film directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre explores the controversial life of Lady Chatterley who seeks companionship and love outside her marriage. The performances of the lead actors, especially Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell received a lot of praise.

Streaming on Netflix

Lootera

Lootera featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha is a fascinating tale of love and pathos, that draws some inspiration from O Henry’s short story ‘The Last Leaf’. The movie directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is set in the 1950s in West Bengal and follows two people who are destined to fall in love. The film, though a commercial failure, was well-received by critics and easily is among Ranveer’s best works till date.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar