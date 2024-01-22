Govind Padmasoorya arranges surprise meet with Mohanlal for bride-to-be Gopika

Actor Govind Padmasoorya, popularly known as GP, recently sprang a surprise for his bride-to-be, Gopika, who played Mohanlal's daughter in the hit film 'Balettan'. Govind arranged a meeting with the Malayalam superstar so that Gopika and her sister Keerthana could renew their acquaintance with him.

Both Gopika and Keerthana played Mohanlal's children in 'Balettan', directed by V M Vinu. The two, according to Govind, have often expressed their desire to meet their onscreen father.

Govind added that he decided to arrange the surprise meeting since Mohanlal will not be able to attend their wedding owing to the shoot of 'Empuraan'. The meeting took place at Mohanlal's house at Elamakkara in Kochi. GP and Gopika who presented Mohanlal with a 'Kasavumundu' along with the wedding invitation, received his blessings.

Govind Padmasurya and Gopika Anil are all set to get married on January 28. The stars broke the news of their intended marriage by sharing their engagement photographs on October 23 last year.

GP started his career by acting in music videos and went on to become a well-known anchor and actor in Kerala.