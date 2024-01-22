Saif Ali Khan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a knee injury. As per reports, the actor will undergo a surgery soon at the Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been admitted.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is reportedly by her husband's side. There are reports that Saif Ali Khan was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Devera'. However, there is no confirmation whether the accident took place during the shoot of the film.

Meanwhile, junior NTR who was also part of the movie featuring Saif Ali Khan, was supposed to be attending the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. However, he skipped the event due to the film shoot, though it was later cancelled following Saif 's injury. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 along with his mother Sharmila Tagore.