Oscars honour for 'Barbie': Greta Gerwig's direction snub raises eyebrows

Oscar snubs are not new to people, but the omission of Greta Gerwig from the Best Director nomination list for 'Barbie' has drawn significant attention. Despite the film's success as the year's biggest hit and its contribution to bringing audiences back to cinemas, Gerwig's directing prowess went unrecognized. 'Barbie' received a Best Picture nomination, and considering its complexity, the oversight seems particularly glaring.

Adding to the controversy, Margot Robbie, the star of 'Barbie' was also snubbed for Best Actress, while Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera received supporting actor nominations. The Hollywood Reporter highlights that this comes in a year where women were entirely excluded from the Best Director category, with Justine Triet of "Anatomy of a Fall" being the sole female nominee.

Interestingly, Academy history witnessed a significant shift this year, with three out of the 10 Best Picture nominees ('Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', and 'Barbie') being directed by women.

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in 'Barbie', expressed his gratitude for the Best Supporting Actor nomination, acknowledging the honour of being recognized alongside outstanding artists in a year of exceptional films. Gosling also voiced his pride in portraying a plastic doll named Ken and credited Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie as pivotal figures behind the historic and globally celebrated film.

However, Gosling did not shy away from expressing disappointment with the Academy, subtly addressing the oversight in recognizing Gerwig's directorial achievement.