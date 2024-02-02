Dhanush starrer 'Captain Miller' locks its OTT release date

Dhanush starrer 'Captain Miller,' has completed its theatrical run since its release on January 12 and is now gearing up for its OTT premiere. The movie, directed by Arun Matheswaran, is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 9.

Prime Video made the announcement on February 2, revealing the global streaming premiere date for the Tamil period action-adventure drama. 'Captain Miller' marks the first instalment of a trilogy and is a collaborative writing effort by Arun Matheswaran, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Madhan Karky. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

With Dhanush in the titular role, 'Captain Miller' also boasts an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish. The movie is scheduled to be available for streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, 'Captain Miller' revolves around the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. The narrative unfolds with Eesa spending his post mother's demise days aimlessly in the village, contrasting with his elder brother Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. After a conflict with villagers prompts his departure, Eesa decides to join the British Indian army in a quest for respect.