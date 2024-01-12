'Captain Miller': This Dhanush movie speaks loud and clear | Review

Arun Matheswaran's Dhanush starrer 'Captain Miller' is a period drama that discusses present-day issues. Amidst the loud action and thrills, the dialogues attacking menaces like caste politics, totalitarianism and religious bigotry remain audible. What else can you expect from a movie and its protagonist that bear the nom de guerre of Eelam's first Black Tiger?

In a time when films like Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' face backlash from far-right outfits on OTT platforms, 'Captain Miller' boldly incorporates positive propaganda. Much like how Analeesan, aka Easa (Dhanush), a tribal, enters a temple built by his predecessors and is now forbidden to them. In the final act, Captain Miller guiding the tribals into the temple's sanctum sanctorum may be seen as the filmmaker's wishful thinking for necessary change in the real-life narrative.

Arun adopts a non-linear narrative, and the script, co-written with Madhan Karky, never falters. Even with creative liberties, referencing the real Lankan Captain Miller active during 1983-87 and Ernesto 'Che' Guevara (as Dr Ernesto), or a cliched cinematic end, the script stands strong, mirroring the film's protagonist.

When the film begins, Easa's mother, narrating the legend of the temple built by the tribals, highlights how those who do good for their people become legends and eventually gods. Unfortunately, 'god's' own people are later barred from entering these temples.

To convey this fictional struggle embellished with real issues and references, Arun receives support from all departments. A special mention goes to the camera, editing, music, cast, and production design, although the art department falters while ageing the Enfields, BSAs, and Miller's Triumph.

Siddhartha Nuni bathes his tanned frames in motivated lights, creating impactful scenes. However, the art department could have enhanced this by avoiding the easy way out of hiding LEDs in plain sight when Velmathi (Priyanka Arul Mohan) meets Captain Miller at the rebel quarters. The handheld movements effectively accentuate scenes whenever employed.

At a time when filmmakers explore the beauty of long takes, Arun and his editor from 'Rocky,' Nagooran Ramachandran, opt for precision-made cuts. The opening's colourful festival montage is fresh and it foreshadows what is to come. The Mad Max-style chase post-interval is a synchronised dance of action, camera, cuts, cast, and background score by G. V. Prakash Kumar. With this ensemble, the thrills in 'Miller' never disappoint.

Arun Matheswaran and Dhanush's collaboration, 'Captain Miller,' is a must-watch in theatres. Don't wait for it to land on OTT; you know why!