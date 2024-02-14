Want to congratulate Naslen: Priyadarshan after watching 'Premalu'

Naslen-Mamitha Baiju starrer 'Premalu' is currently enjoying a remarkable run in theatres, captivating both critics and fans alike. Director Priyadarshan has joined the chorus of praise for the film. He lauded 'Premalu' as a quintessential representation of contemporary youth-oriented cinema, expressing his seamless immersion in the storyline, so much so that he didn't even realize when the movie ended. Furthermore, Priyadarshan commended the film's departure from conventional humour, citing its refreshing realism."

Priyadarshan praised Naslen for his wonderful performance and emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent in the industry. He stated, 'Our time is over. Now let youngsters come and do good movies like this'.

Directed by Girish A D, known for his previous successes with 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal' and 'Super Sharanya,' 'Premalu' exhibits a familiar yet distinct narrative style. While it may bear semblance to his earlier works, the film manages to carve its own identity, maintaining a sense of freshness in both storytelling and execution.