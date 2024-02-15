Manju Warrier, Visakh Nair star in Malayalam cinema's first found-footage film

Manju Warrier is all set to star in 'Footage', an experimental film directed by editor-turned-director Saiju Sreedharan. The makers released the first look of the film on Wednesday. The poster reveals actors Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair in a bold look. Initially, there was a lot of frenzy on social media as people mistook Manju Warrier for Gayathri Ashok in the poster.

The film is Mollywood's first found-footage movie, which makes use of videos recorded by the characters and used as 'found' material to narrate a story. 'Footage' also marks popular film editor Saiju Sreedharan's debut as a filmmaker. Saiju is best known for his work in 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25', 'Anjaam Pathiraa', among others.

'Footage' marks 'Anandam' fame Visakh Nair's return to Mollywood after a string of smaller releases. He is active in Bollywood and is gearing up for the release of 'Emergency', starring Kangana Ranaut. His other release, 'Exit' is yet another experimental film in Malayalam, which is expected to hit theatres in March.